Tragic Mudslide Claims Two Lives in Nepal’s Madhesh Province
A mudslide in Nepal's Madhesh province resulted in the deaths of a 70-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy. The incident injured six others who were rescued and hospitalized. The victims were reportedly digging soil near a pond when they were buried alive by the landslide.
Tragedy struck in Nepal's Madhesh province on Saturday morning when a devastating mudslide claimed the lives of two individuals, police reported.
The landslide occurred at approximately 8:30 am in the Simraungadh Municipality, Bara district. Among the victims were a 70-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, who were engaged in digging soil near a pond for household purposes when they were buried alive.
Six others sustained injuries during the incident and received prompt assistance from Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force. The injured were subsequently transported to a hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.
