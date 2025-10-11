Left Menu

Tragic Mudslide Claims Two Lives in Nepal’s Madhesh Province

A mudslide in Nepal's Madhesh province resulted in the deaths of a 70-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy. The incident injured six others who were rescued and hospitalized. The victims were reportedly digging soil near a pond when they were buried alive by the landslide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:28 IST
Tragic Mudslide Claims Two Lives in Nepal’s Madhesh Province
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Tragedy struck in Nepal's Madhesh province on Saturday morning when a devastating mudslide claimed the lives of two individuals, police reported.

The landslide occurred at approximately 8:30 am in the Simraungadh Municipality, Bara district. Among the victims were a 70-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, who were engaged in digging soil near a pond for household purposes when they were buried alive.

Six others sustained injuries during the incident and received prompt assistance from Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force. The injured were subsequently transported to a hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
2
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
3
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India
4
Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025