Amaravati: Building a Dream City from the Ground Up

In a steadfast address, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underlined the critical need for land in the development of Amaravati, the state's ambitious greenfield capital city. Speaking at the inauguration of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) headquarters, Naidu acknowledged the pivotal role played by farmers who pooled their land for this vision.

The state has succeeded in gathering 54,000 acres for the project, with contributions from over 29,000 farmers, many of whom are Dalits. Acknowledging their sacrifice, Naidu assured that the capital's future development would be a testament to their effort and devotion.

Naidu took pride in Amaravati's projection as a self-financing project, with significant funds secured from international entities like the World Bank. He highlighted that the city will flourish without expending state resources and emphasized Amaravati's potential role in making Andhra Pradesh an economic powerhouse by 2047.