Pioneering DNA-Based Elephant Census Redefines India's Elephant Population

India’s first DNA-based elephant census reveals a population of 22,446, marking a shift from earlier estimates due to a change in methodology. Conducted across diverse terrains, the survey involved genetic fingerprinting from 21,056 dung samples, setting a new baseline for future conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The latest DNA-based elephant census estimates India's wild elephant population at 22,446, a figure derived using cutting-edge genetic analysis. Though this is reportedly lower than the 2017 count of 27,312, officials insist the two cannot be directly compared due to methodological differences.

The All-India Synchronous Elephant Estimation 2025 survey places the population range between 18,255 and 26,645. Released after nearly four years of meticulous data validation and complex genetic studies, this report establishes a new baseline for monitoring.

According to officials, DNA analysis of dung samples provided crucial identification of individual animals, akin to human genetic fingerprinting, heightening the precision of the count. This ambitious project was conducted in partnership with various environmental bodies and marks a significant advancement in wildlife conservation methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

