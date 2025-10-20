Left Menu

Torrential Downpour and Strong Winds Batter Kerala: An Outcry from Nature

Heavy rains and strong winds have caused widespread problems in Kerala, leading to flooding, uprooted trees, and traffic disruptions. Emergency alerts have been issued, advising residents to evacuate high-risk areas. The severe weather particularly affected districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, prompting a swift response from disaster management authorities.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-10-2025 22:01 IST
Kerala faced a deluge on Monday as intermittent heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, wreaked havoc across several regions, leading to inundation and traffic disruptions.

Significant areas, particularly the high ranges of southern Thiruvananthapuram and northern districts such as Kozhikode and Kannur, witnessed persistent rains and gloomy skies, resulting in severe waterlogging and infrastructure damage.

In light of these conditions, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for four districts and a yellow alert for the remaining areas. The State Disaster Management Authority urged residents in vulnerable zones to relocate immediately to mitigate risks posed by potential landslides and flash floods.

