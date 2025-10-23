Bengaluru's Urban Development Surge: Greater Bengaluru Authority and Strategic Meetings

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed that the Union Urban Development Minister, Manoharlal Khattar, has agreed to host a significant meeting with urban development ministers from South Indian states in Bengaluru on October 30.

In a press briefing, Shivakumar mentioned plans to submit a memorandum on Bengaluru's developmental needs to Khattar during the meeting. He emphasized previous attempts to engage central government for increased funding for Bengaluru's growth.

Discussing Greater Bengaluru Authority's potential expansion, Shivakumar has inspected prospective areas for inclusion. A committee led by B S Patil is drafting a report, while plans for discussions with IT-BT firms are underway post the 'Walk with Bengaluru' event. Efforts continue despite rain affecting road repair schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)