Bengaluru's Urban Development Surge: Greater Bengaluru Authority and Strategic Meetings
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced an upcoming meeting of South India's urban development ministers in Bengaluru. This includes discussions on the Greater Bengaluru Authority expansion and a memorandum for central government funding. The meeting aims to address developmental concerns and strategic urban planning in the region.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar revealed that the Union Urban Development Minister, Manoharlal Khattar, has agreed to host a significant meeting with urban development ministers from South Indian states in Bengaluru on October 30.
In a press briefing, Shivakumar mentioned plans to submit a memorandum on Bengaluru's developmental needs to Khattar during the meeting. He emphasized previous attempts to engage central government for increased funding for Bengaluru's growth.
Discussing Greater Bengaluru Authority's potential expansion, Shivakumar has inspected prospective areas for inclusion. A committee led by B S Patil is drafting a report, while plans for discussions with IT-BT firms are underway post the 'Walk with Bengaluru' event. Efforts continue despite rain affecting road repair schedules.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Funding Boost for Biodiversity Champions in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh
SEPTA's Aging Railcar Crisis: A Looming Fire Hazard Amidst Funding Struggles
Italian Film Industry Faces Funding Crisis Amid Government Cuts
Wonderland Foods Secures Major Funding to Boost Dry Fruits Market Presence
Trump’s Shutdown Strategy: A Divisive Funding Approach