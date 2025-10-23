Left Menu

Dinosaurs Thrived Before Asteroid Impact, New Study Reveals

The latest research indicates that dinosaur populations in North America were thriving before a catastrophic asteroid event. The study examines fossils from New Mexico, dated 400,000 years before the asteroid struck, suggesting diverse and active dinosaur communities. However, this is only part of the global narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have uncovered evidence suggesting that dinosaurs were thriving in North America just before the asteroid impact that led to their mass extinction 66 million years ago.

This latest insight, published in the journal Science, challenges previous beliefs that dinosaurs were already in decline before the catastrophic event. By analyzing fossils in New Mexico's Kirtland Formation, dating back 400,000 years prior to the asteroid strike, scientists have revealed a diverse range of species.

However, experts caution against drawing broad conclusions as the findings are based on a single site. Accurate dating of dinosaur remains presents challenges, and further research is needed to understand the global picture of dinosaur existence on the eve of their extinction.

