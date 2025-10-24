Funding Boost for Biodiversity Champions in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh
The National Biodiversity Authority has allocated Rs 1.36 crore to support grassroots biodiversity initiatives in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. This funding will be distributed among three biodiversity management committees to encourage conservation efforts and ensure equitable benefit sharing, aligning with India’s National Biodiversity Strategy and the Kunming-Montreal Framework.
The National Biodiversity Authority has taken a significant step towards promoting local conservation initiatives by assigning Rs 1.36 crore to support biodiversity efforts in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, as announced by the environment ministry on Friday.
In a bid to strengthen biodiversity management at the grassroots level, funds will be distributed through the state biodiversity boards of the two states. The recipients of this financial boost include biodiversity management committees in Sakharwadi (Satara district), Kunjirwadi (Pune district), and Kasganj (Etah district, Uttar Pradesh). Each committee will benefit from Rs 45.50 lakh.
This funding, derived from Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanisms following the commercial use of soil and industrial effluent microorganisms, underscores the NBA's commitment to equitable benefit sharing and sustainable biodiversity use, tying into India's 2024-2030 National Biodiversity Strategy and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
