HUDCO Partners with JNPA for Rs 5,000 Crore Port Projects

In a strategic move, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for a colossal Rs 5,000 crore to revamp and develop port infrastructure.

This non-binding agreement seeks to foster cooperation in both existing and upcoming infrastructure initiatives, focusing on the development and financial aspects, including refinancing, of port projects located at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The accord was formalized with the signatures of Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD of HUDCO, and Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman of JNPA. HUDCO's expertise lies in financing housing and urban infrastructure projects.

