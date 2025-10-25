NCMC Reviews Cyclone Preparedness; Cabinet Secretary Directs States to Ensure Zero Casualties

With a cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired by Cabinet Secretary Dr. T. V. Somanathan convened a high-level meeting to assess preparedness and coordinate the national response to the impending cyclone expected to impact India’s east coast in the coming days.

IMD Forecasts Cyclone Landfall Near Andhra Pradesh Coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed the Committee on the latest developments. The system, currently a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, has moved westward at a speed of 7 kmph in the last six hours. As of 11:30 AM on October 25, it was centered approximately 950 km east-southeast of Chennai, 960 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 970 km southeast of Kakinada, and 1,030 km south-southeast of Gopalpur, Odisha.

According to IMD projections, the depression is expected to intensify into a deep depression by October 26 and become a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27 over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Further strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm is likely by October 28, with landfall anticipated between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28.

Wind speeds at landfall are expected to reach 90–100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall, storm surges, and potential coastal flooding in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and northern Tamil Nadu.

States on High Alert; Evacuation and Relief Measures Underway

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, and the Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha, briefed the NCMC on state-level preparedness, including precautionary and evacuation measures.

Key actions taken include:

Activation of District Control Rooms and continuous coordination with local administrations.

Pre-positioning of NDRF and SDRF teams across coastal districts likely to be affected.

Identification and preparation of cyclone shelters for possible evacuation.

Advisories to fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea from October 26–29, and instructions for those at sea to return immediately.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has already shepherded over 900 fishing vessels to safety, while alerting remaining boats to return to ports.

Central Agencies on Full Readiness

Representatives from key Central Ministries—including Home Affairs, Power, Telecommunications, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Fisheries—confirmed that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being followed and contingency plans activated.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has placed teams on standby for deployment by October 26, while additional units are ready for rapid mobilization if required. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard have kept rescue and relief teams, aircraft, helicopters, and ships on alert for emergency operations.

The Union Home Secretary informed the Committee that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and IMD are continuously monitoring the situation and maintaining close coordination with state governments.

Cabinet Secretary’s Directives: “Zero Casualty” Approach

Reviewing the overall preparedness, Dr. T. V. Somanathan emphasized that saving lives must be the top priority. He directed all agencies to ensure zero loss of life through proactive evacuation, early warning dissemination, and timely deployment of response teams.

“The goal must be to minimize damage to property and infrastructure, and to ensure that essential services such as power, communication, and transport are restored at the earliest in case of disruption,” he said.

He also instructed that coordination between central and state authorities be seamless, ensuring prompt sharing of meteorological and field data to enable quick decision-making.

Multi-Agency Participation in the Review

The meeting was attended by:

Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, and the Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha

Union Home Secretary

Secretaries from the Ministries of Petroleum & Natural Gas , Power , Ports, Shipping & Waterways , and Departments of Telecommunications and Fisheries

Secretary, NDMA and Member & Head of Department, NDMA

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC)

Director General, NDRF

Additional Director General, Indian Coast Guard

Senior officials from IMD and the Ministry of Home Affairs

The NCMC will continue to hold regular reviews until the cyclone makes landfall, ensuring round-the-clock coordination between central and state agencies.

Nationwide Vigil and Public Advisory

The government has advised citizens, especially those residing in coastal Andhra Pradesh, northern Tamil Nadu, and southern Odisha, to remain alert and follow official advisories. The IMD will continue to issue regular weather bulletins, while disaster management teams remain on high alert to manage any eventuality.

The Centre’s coordinated approach—combining meteorological precision, state preparedness, and inter-agency synergy—reflects India’s strengthened disaster management system aimed at saving lives and ensuring quick recovery after natural calamities.