Urban Challenges and Collaborative Solutions: A Nationwide Dialogue
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized the growing issue of urbanisation due to rising city populations. Regional meetings are being held to tackle concerns related to urban development, such as infrastructure, metro expansion, and federal cooperation. A National Urban Conclave is planned to further this dialogue and improve outcomes.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the critical issues posed by urbanisation's rapid growth, attributing it to increasing populations in urban centers. In response, the Centre has initiated regional meetings to address diverse urban development challenges.
The recent meeting included regions such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, focusing on infrastructure and cooperative federalism, which Khattar deemed essential for nation-building. Different urban projects, including metro and public-private ventures, were discussed, emphasizing individual city needs.
India's metro network's expansion was showcased, with ongoing projects in multiple cities. The forthcoming Urban Conclave in New Delhi aims to bring together key stakeholders to explore solutions, ensuring no state is left behind in urban progress. Additionally, progress in central schemes like the Swachh Bharat Mission and AMRUT was reviewed.
