ISRO's Satellite Vision: Unveiling Jharia's Burning Secrets
ISRO, BCCL, and CMPDI collaborate to map coal fires and land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield using satellite remote sensing. The initiative employs AI, Thermal Infrared, and Short Wave Infrared technologies to enhance surface analysis and relies on SAR interferometry to detect subsidence.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has entered into a significant tripartite agreement with Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) to tackle the pressing issue of coal fires in Jharia Coalfield. Using advanced satellite-based remote sensing, this initiative aims to map and monitor these fires and the associated land subsidence.
Formalized on October 15, this agreement will see the ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre applying cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques. By utilizing Thermal Infrared (TIR) and Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) remote sensing data, ISRO plans to conduct quarterly assessments of coal fires in the region.
Furthermore, the space agency will employ SAR interferometric techniques annually to detect land subsidence using data from NISAR and Sentinel-1 satellites. This comprehensive satellite-based analysis will be corroborated by on-ground validation, assisting BCCL in the effective implementation of the Jharia Master Plan and informing necessary management strategies.
