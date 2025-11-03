Stray Dog Attacks Spark Panic in Hamirpur
In Sujanpur, Hamirpur district, panic spread as a stray dog attacked 24 individuals. Most victims received treatment at Sujanpur Hospital, while one was sent to the district hospital. Officials have taken action, and the incident follows a wave of similar attacks in the region.
Panic erupted in Sujanpur, Hamirpur district, on Monday as a stray dog reportedly attacked 24 people, prompting local officials to deploy a team to capture the animal.
Among those injured, 23 are receiving treatment at Sujanpur Hospital, while one seriously injured individual was transferred to the district hospital, according to a municipal spokesperson.
Municipal official Raman Sharma urged residents to remain vigilant as the female dog that caused the panic had been wandering through various local neighborhoods for several days. The incident adds to a series of recent stray dog attacks in Hamirpur.
