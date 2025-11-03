Stray Dog Attacks Spark Panic in Hamirpur

Panic erupted in Sujanpur, Hamirpur district, on Monday as a stray dog reportedly attacked 24 people, prompting local officials to deploy a team to capture the animal.

Among those injured, 23 are receiving treatment at Sujanpur Hospital, while one seriously injured individual was transferred to the district hospital, according to a municipal spokesperson.

Municipal official Raman Sharma urged residents to remain vigilant as the female dog that caused the panic had been wandering through various local neighborhoods for several days. The incident adds to a series of recent stray dog attacks in Hamirpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)