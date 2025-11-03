Left Menu

Stray Dog Attacks Spark Panic in Hamirpur

In Sujanpur, Hamirpur district, panic spread as a stray dog attacked 24 individuals. Most victims received treatment at Sujanpur Hospital, while one was sent to the district hospital. Officials have taken action, and the incident follows a wave of similar attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic erupted in Sujanpur, Hamirpur district, on Monday as a stray dog reportedly attacked 24 people, prompting local officials to deploy a team to capture the animal.

Among those injured, 23 are receiving treatment at Sujanpur Hospital, while one seriously injured individual was transferred to the district hospital, according to a municipal spokesperson.

Municipal official Raman Sharma urged residents to remain vigilant as the female dog that caused the panic had been wandering through various local neighborhoods for several days. The incident adds to a series of recent stray dog attacks in Hamirpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

