Della Townships Teams Up with MAYRLIFE for Wellness-Centric Development

Mumbai-based realty firm Della Townships has announced a collaboration with Austria's medical wellness brand, MAYRLIFE, to create wellness-centric townships in several Indian cities.

The first phase will see development in Nagpur, Goa, Thane, and Ranthambore, with six more cities to follow, as per a Monday statement from the company.

According to CMD Jimmy Mistry, each Della Township will house top-notch medical wellness facilities, integrating longevity science and holistic living into daily life. MAYRLIFE's CEO, Dieter Resch, emphasized that the health concept uniquely combines longevity medicine with tailored nutritional strategies and treatment plans.

