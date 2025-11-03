Della Townships Teams Up with MAYRLIFE for Wellness-Centric Development
Della Townships, a realty firm from Mumbai, partners with Austria's MAYRLIFE to develop wellness-themed townships in India, starting with Nagpur, Goa, Thane, and Ranthambore. These townships will feature medical wellness facilities, promoting longevity and holistic living.
Mumbai-based realty firm Della Townships has announced a collaboration with Austria's medical wellness brand, MAYRLIFE, to create wellness-centric townships in several Indian cities.
The first phase will see development in Nagpur, Goa, Thane, and Ranthambore, with six more cities to follow, as per a Monday statement from the company.
According to CMD Jimmy Mistry, each Della Township will house top-notch medical wellness facilities, integrating longevity science and holistic living into daily life. MAYRLIFE's CEO, Dieter Resch, emphasized that the health concept uniquely combines longevity medicine with tailored nutritional strategies and treatment plans.
