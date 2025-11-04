Typhoon Kalmaegi: Devastation in Central Philippines

On Monday, Typhoon Kalmaegi swept through central Philippines, leaving a trail of destruction. The powerful storm claimed at least one life, instigated evacuations of over 150,000 people, caused severe flooding, and prompted power failures across affected regions.

With sustained winds reaching 150 kph and gusts up to 185 kph, Kalmaegi struck hard as it moved over Sagay city, Negros Occidental, after making its presence felt in Southern Leyte around midnight. The typhoon is the 20th to hit the archipelago this year, with projections indicating it will veer northwest, towards the South China Sea.

Communities braced for potential mudflows from Kanlaon volcano, exacerbated by heavy rains. The disaster marks another challenge following the September earthquake, adding to the annual onslaught of around 20 typhoons that hit the nation, highlighting the Philippines' vulnerability to natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)