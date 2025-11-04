Tragedy in Cebu: Typhoon Kalmaegi's Destructive Path

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi, which struck the central Philippines on Tuesday, has escalated to 39 on Cebu Island, according to a local government official.

Provincial information officer Ainjeliz Orong confirmed through a phone message that the fatalities were primarily due to drowning and being hit by debris. The potent storm unleashed an onslaught of heavy rains and catastrophic floods across the region.

As authorities contend with the aftermath, thousands have been forced to evacuate, highlighting the typhoon's devastating impact on communities along its path.

