Typhoon Kalmaegi Wreaks Havoc Across the Philippines
Typhoon Kalmaegi has claimed 40 lives in the Philippines, mostly in Cebu, as it unleashed devastating winds and rains, causing widespread evacuations and infrastructure damage. Despite weakening, the storm continues to affect regions, while Vietnam braces for its impact. Recovery efforts are underway amid ongoing challenges.
Typhoon Kalmaegi, also known locally as Tino, has left a trail of destruction in the Philippines, claiming 40 lives, predominantly in the province of Cebu. The storm, which hit the central region, caused homes to be submerged, forced mass evacuations, and resulted in power outages and telecom disruptions.
Official reports indicate that most casualties were due to drowning and falling debris. Search and rescue operations remain active, targeting the most affected areas, including parts of southern Luzon and northern Mindanao. Floodwaters have begun to recede, though many areas are still grappling with the aftermath.
As Kalmaegi moves towards the South China Sea, Vietnam braces for its landfall, preparing for potential devastation similar to what unfolded in the Philippines. This comes as the latter nation continues to battle frequent natural calamities, with this typhoon adding to a succession of recent disasters.
