Revamping Connectivity: Ropeway Projects Set to Transform Jammu & Kashmir

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has announced the call for detailed project reports for the development of seven ropeway projects in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative is seen as part of a broader effort to improve the connectivity, tourism, and logistics infrastructure within the Union Territory.

During a meeting led by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, officials reviewed progress on these ambitious projects under the Parvatmala scheme along with key infrastructure developments like the Inter-Modal Station (IMS) at Katra and the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jammu.

Set to boost tourism and connectivity, the projects include routes such as Sonmarg–Thajwas and Pahalgam–Amarnath, with bid submissions expected by November 2025. Chief Secretary Dulloo reiterated the importance of timely project completion and emphasized the socio-economic benefits that these projects are expected to bring.

(With inputs from agencies.)