Revamping Connectivity: Ropeway Projects Set to Transform Jammu & Kashmir
The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) is seeking project reports for seven ropeway projects in Jammu and Kashmir. These are under the PPP model and target enhancing connectivity and tourism. The initiative is part of the Parvatmala scheme, emphasizing timely execution for tourism and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has announced the call for detailed project reports for the development of seven ropeway projects in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative is seen as part of a broader effort to improve the connectivity, tourism, and logistics infrastructure within the Union Territory.
During a meeting led by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, officials reviewed progress on these ambitious projects under the Parvatmala scheme along with key infrastructure developments like the Inter-Modal Station (IMS) at Katra and the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jammu.
Set to boost tourism and connectivity, the projects include routes such as Sonmarg–Thajwas and Pahalgam–Amarnath, with bid submissions expected by November 2025. Chief Secretary Dulloo reiterated the importance of timely project completion and emphasized the socio-economic benefits that these projects are expected to bring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura's Ropeway Renaissance: A Leap for Tourism and Connectivity
Jammu's Leap into Cultural Connectivity: New Infrastructure and Sports Complex Unveiled
India-Israel Unite for Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism, Regional Connectivity Strengthened
Maharashtra Infrastructure Boost: Sea Links and Metro Expansions to Transform Connectivity
Railway Projects: Boosting Connectivity and Development