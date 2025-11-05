Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi has caused at least 52 deaths and severe flooding in central Philippines, with 13 missing and extensive property damage reported. A separate helicopter crash killed six, and the region is still reeling from a prior earthquake. Public outcry over flood control failures persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:32 IST
In the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi, central Philippines faces a dire situation with at least 52 fatalities and 13 missing, mostly due to devastating floods, officials reported on Wednesday. The province of Cebu was hardest hit, grappling with widespread damage and public outcry over inadequate flood control measures.

Tragedy struck anew as a Philippine air force helicopter, en route to render aid to typhoon-ravaged regions, crashed in Agusan del Sur province, claiming six lives. This disaster compounds the calamity experienced by the area, which is yet to recover from a major earthquake last month.

Local authorities blamed exacerbated conditions on long-term river siltation and corruption in flood control projects. As Cebu declares a state of calamity, recovery efforts continue in the wake of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake and recent torrential rains, while public calls for accountability intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

