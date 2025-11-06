Fishermen Arrested for Illegal Fishing in Turtle Sanctuary

Authorities from the forest department have apprehended sixteen fishermen for illicit fishing activities within the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha's Kendrapara district. The arrests occurred on Thursday as part of a crackdown on illegal fishing in turtle congregation zones.

The forest patrol teams secured the fishing trawl allegedly utilized for these unauthorized activities along the protected sanctuary area. The arrested individuals, who originate from Bhadrak and Balasore districts, are now in judicial custody, as confirmed by Assistant Conservator of Forests, Manas Das.

Assistant Conservator Das emphasized that the fishing vessel had ventured into the prohibited sanctuary zone, thereby violating the Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, and marine sanctuary rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)