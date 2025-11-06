Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Delhi Over Alarming Air Pollution Levels

Student and activist groups protested in Delhi against the government’s inaction on rising air pollution. Over 80 participants criticized symbolic actions and advocated for concrete solutions to improve air quality. They called for increased accountability and public health rights as pollution levels reached dangerous levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:58 IST
Protests Erupt in Delhi Over Alarming Air Pollution Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, student and activist groups gathered at Jantar Mantar in a mass protest against the central and Delhi governments over the escalating climate crisis and suffocating air pollution plaguing the national capital.

Despite the Delhi Police's refusal to grant permission, over 80 protesters from various organizations and social sectors joined the demonstration, voicing their discontent with government inaction. They were organized by Scientists for Society and the Campaign for Right to Public Health.

Participants criticized ineffective governmental measures like water sprinkling and implored officials to implement substantial solutions such as improved public transport, decentralization of industries, and investment in alternative energy sources to combat the severe pollution problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nancy Pelosi: A Powerful Legacy in Politics

Nancy Pelosi: A Powerful Legacy in Politics

 United States
2
Sabalenka's Semi-Final Triumph: A Thrilling Comeback Stuns Gauff

Sabalenka's Semi-Final Triumph: A Thrilling Comeback Stuns Gauff

 Global
3
Controversial Pune Land Deal Sparks Demand for High Court Probe

Controversial Pune Land Deal Sparks Demand for High Court Probe

 India
4
Indian Chess Masters Triumph in FIDE World Cup: Highlights and Upsets

Indian Chess Masters Triumph in FIDE World Cup: Highlights and Upsets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025