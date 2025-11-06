Protests Erupt in Delhi Over Alarming Air Pollution Levels

On Thursday, student and activist groups gathered at Jantar Mantar in a mass protest against the central and Delhi governments over the escalating climate crisis and suffocating air pollution plaguing the national capital.

Despite the Delhi Police's refusal to grant permission, over 80 protesters from various organizations and social sectors joined the demonstration, voicing their discontent with government inaction. They were organized by Scientists for Society and the Campaign for Right to Public Health.

Participants criticized ineffective governmental measures like water sprinkling and implored officials to implement substantial solutions such as improved public transport, decentralization of industries, and investment in alternative energy sources to combat the severe pollution problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)