Revolutionizing Rural Roads: Geo Management System to Boost Transparency

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced the upcoming launch of the Geo Rural Road Management System. This digital platform aims to provide public access to data on village roads, enhancing transparency, and accountability. The initiative will be linked to tribal monitoring projects, backed by significant funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:43 IST
  • India

In a major announcement on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan revealed plans for the launch of a transformative Geo Rural Road Management System. The initiative is set to offer the public unprecedented access to real-time data concerning the state's rural roads.

Kalyan emphasized that the system is designed to enhance transparency and accountability, allowing citizens to assess the condition, location, and developmental progress of roads. The digital platform will also support ongoing infrastructure quality management efforts.

The Deputy CM highlighted that substantial funds from national and state schemes are already allocated for road development projects, particularly in tribal areas. The new system will link with tribal development initiatives, ensuring efficient resource utilization and continuous monitoring of infrastructure works.

