Green Dreams: Roohi's Tree Bank Nursery Takes Root Across India

The 'Roohi's Tree Bank Nursery' project, launched by young environmentalist Roohi Mohazzab, aims to plant 1 Crore trees across India. Initiated at a school in Kerala, the project seeks to involve schools from Kerala to Kashmir, encouraging environmental stewardship among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:17 IST
Roohi Mohazzab

On November 7, 2025, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the 'Roohi's Tree Bank Nursery' project in Kozhikode. This ambitious initiative, led by six-year-old environmentalist Roohi Mohazzab, is set to plant 1 Crore trees across 10,000 schools nationwide within the next three years.

The Governor, alongside Roohi, planted saplings and lauded her efforts, urging students to follow this model of environmental conservation. The project aims for each school to plant 1,000 native species trees, thus promoting local ecosystem sustainability from Kerala to Kashmir.

Prominent figures such as Faisal Kottikollon and lyricist Padmashri Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri supported the launch. Roohi, who has actively campaigned for environmental awareness, including advocating for recycling passport papers, is supported by her parents in her eco-friendly endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

