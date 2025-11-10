Left Menu

Geothermal Breakthrough: Paving the Path for a Sustainable Himalayan Future

An autonomous organisation in Arunachal Pradesh has initiated the first geothermal production well test in Dirang. The pumping test aims to assess the feasibility of geothermal energy, marking a significant step towards clean energy solutions in the Eastern Himalayas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:04 IST
Geothermal Breakthrough: Paving the Path for a Sustainable Himalayan Future
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, an autonomous organisation under Arunachal Pradesh's Department of Science & Technology has begun conducting pumping tests on the first geothermal production well in Dirang, West Kameng district. This initiative represents a significant stride in assessing the feasibility of geothermal energy as a sustainable option.

The pumping test is aimed at evaluating the productivity and sustainability of the subsurface geothermal reservoir. The findings will be crucial for applications such as building heating and agro-processing utilities, according to officials. Tana Tage, Director of the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS), highlighted the transformative potential of this step towards renewable energy.

This ambitious operation has been carried out under the technical supervision of Rajinder Bhasin from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), Oslo, alongside specialists from Geotropy Iceland. Already acknowledged as the region's first geothermal production well, Dirang could soon become India's first geothermal-powered town, marking a new era of clean energy in the Himalayas.

TRENDING

1
Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per...

 Global
2
Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

 Global
3
ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

 India
4
AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025