Geothermal Breakthrough: Paving the Path for a Sustainable Himalayan Future

In a pioneering move, an autonomous organisation under Arunachal Pradesh's Department of Science & Technology has begun conducting pumping tests on the first geothermal production well in Dirang, West Kameng district. This initiative represents a significant stride in assessing the feasibility of geothermal energy as a sustainable option.

The pumping test is aimed at evaluating the productivity and sustainability of the subsurface geothermal reservoir. The findings will be crucial for applications such as building heating and agro-processing utilities, according to officials. Tana Tage, Director of the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS), highlighted the transformative potential of this step towards renewable energy.

This ambitious operation has been carried out under the technical supervision of Rajinder Bhasin from the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), Oslo, alongside specialists from Geotropy Iceland. Already acknowledged as the region's first geothermal production well, Dirang could soon become India's first geothermal-powered town, marking a new era of clean energy in the Himalayas.