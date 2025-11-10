Inferno in Jhanihar: A Village's Struggle Against Flames

A devastating fire broke out in Jhanihar village, located in the Banjar subdivision of Himachal's Kullu district, on Monday, officials reported. The blaze gutted 16 houses and two temples, and an animal, unfortunately, perished. However, no human casualties have been reported.

Local authorities, including the SDM and tehsildar, along with disaster management teams, were promptly on the scene assessing the damage. Initial findings suggest the fire started in dry grass, prompting a magisterial inquiry directed by the tehsildar. Relief materials and interim support are being urgently provided to affected families.

As reported by the local MLA Surender Shourie, with the onset of winter in the remote, cold region, there is an urgent call for aid in rebuilding the community. Villager Deena Nath first noticed the flames around 1.30 pm, noting that strong winds quickly spread the fire, making it difficult for residents to salvage their belongings. The remoteness of the village significantly delayed firefighting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)