UNFCCC Predictions: A 12% Emissions Reduction by 2035

The UN Climate Change Secretariat (UNFCCC) has released a new analysis forecasting a 12% decrease in planet-warming emissions by 2035 from the baseline levels of 2019.

This updated figure shows progress from the previously anticipated 10% reduction, factoring in additional pledges made since the previous report.

However, experts emphasize that a 12% reduction still falls short of the 60% cut necessary to maintain global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, a crucial threshold to avert more severe climate consequences.