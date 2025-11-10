UNFCCC Predictions: A 12% Emissions Reduction by 2035
The UNFCCC projects a 12% decrease in planet-warming emissions by 2035 compared to 2019 levels. Despite progress from prior estimates, this reduction remains insufficient to meet the 60% cut required to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius and prevent severe climate impacts.
The UN Climate Change Secretariat (UNFCCC) has released a new analysis forecasting a 12% decrease in planet-warming emissions by 2035 from the baseline levels of 2019.
This updated figure shows progress from the previously anticipated 10% reduction, factoring in additional pledges made since the previous report.
However, experts emphasize that a 12% reduction still falls short of the 60% cut necessary to maintain global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, a crucial threshold to avert more severe climate consequences.
