UNFCCC Predictions: A 12% Emissions Reduction by 2035

The UNFCCC projects a 12% decrease in planet-warming emissions by 2035 compared to 2019 levels. Despite progress from prior estimates, this reduction remains insufficient to meet the 60% cut required to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius and prevent severe climate impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The UN Climate Change Secretariat (UNFCCC) has released a new analysis forecasting a 12% decrease in planet-warming emissions by 2035 from the baseline levels of 2019.

This updated figure shows progress from the previously anticipated 10% reduction, factoring in additional pledges made since the previous report.

However, experts emphasize that a 12% reduction still falls short of the 60% cut necessary to maintain global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, a crucial threshold to avert more severe climate consequences.

