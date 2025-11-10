Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Omar Abdullah Extends Condolences

A high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi resulted in the loss of several lives. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast, which devastated multiple vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:28 IST
  • India

The bustling area near Delhi's iconic Red Fort was shrouded in tragedy Monday evening as a high-intensity explosion rocked the vicinity. The explosion, which took place near the Red Fort metro station, claimed at least eight lives and damaged several vehicles, officials reported.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, visibly moved by the tragic events, expressed his grief at the loss of lives through a statement on his social media. He offered his condolences to the families affected by the blast and prayed for a swift recovery of the injured.

The community is in mourning as they grapple with the aftermath of the fatal incident, which has not only taken human lives but also left a trail of destruction in the heart of the capital city.

