Pfizer Joins the Weight-Loss Drug Race: A $10 Billion Bet on Obesity Treatments
Pfizer's $10 billion acquisition of Metsera marks its strategic move into the booming obesity treatment market. This follows a competitive bidding war with Novo Nordisk as they aim to secure a portion of the sector projected to hit $150 billion by the 2030s. The market is currently led by Eli Lilly.
In a bold move, Pfizer has acquired biotechnology firm Metsera for $10 billion, positioning itself to re-enter the booming market for obesity treatments. This strategic acquisition comes amid intense competition, particularly with Eli Lilly and Denmark's Novo Nordisk currently dominating the sphere.
The U.S. drug giant's latest venture is part of an effort to overcome previous setbacks in the obesity treatment area. By acquiring Metsera, Pfizer aims to leverage its resources and expertise to capture a significant share of this lucrative market.
Industry analysts project the market for obesity medications could reach an impressive $150 billion by the early 2030s. Pfizer's aggressive pursuit of Metsera underscores its determination to secure a leading position in this high-stakes sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BirlaNu's Strategic Acquisition of Clean Coats: A Game-Changer in Construction Chemicals
Novo Nordisk and Emcure Elevate Obesity Treatment with New Partnership
BirlaNu Boosts Portfolio with Clean Coats Acquisition
Novo Nordisk's Withdrawal: A Turning Point in Obesity Drug Market
BirlaNu Strengthens Portfolio with Acquisition of Clean Coats