Left Menu

Pfizer Joins the Weight-Loss Drug Race: A $10 Billion Bet on Obesity Treatments

Pfizer's $10 billion acquisition of Metsera marks its strategic move into the booming obesity treatment market. This follows a competitive bidding war with Novo Nordisk as they aim to secure a portion of the sector projected to hit $150 billion by the 2030s. The market is currently led by Eli Lilly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:32 IST
Pfizer Joins the Weight-Loss Drug Race: A $10 Billion Bet on Obesity Treatments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Pfizer has acquired biotechnology firm Metsera for $10 billion, positioning itself to re-enter the booming market for obesity treatments. This strategic acquisition comes amid intense competition, particularly with Eli Lilly and Denmark's Novo Nordisk currently dominating the sphere.

The U.S. drug giant's latest venture is part of an effort to overcome previous setbacks in the obesity treatment area. By acquiring Metsera, Pfizer aims to leverage its resources and expertise to capture a significant share of this lucrative market.

Industry analysts project the market for obesity medications could reach an impressive $150 billion by the early 2030s. Pfizer's aggressive pursuit of Metsera underscores its determination to secure a leading position in this high-stakes sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Travel Smart: The Ultimate Guide to Schengen Travel Insurance

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: A Threat to National Integrity

Blast Near Red Fort: A Threat to National Integrity

 India
3
Cross-Border Bust: Nepalese Man Caught with Brown Sugar at Indo-Nepal Border

Cross-Border Bust: Nepalese Man Caught with Brown Sugar at Indo-Nepal Border

 India
4
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Tamil Nadu Engineers

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Tamil Nadu Engineers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025