Chandni Chowk Chaos: Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion

An explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday resulted in the deaths of 12 people and left several others injured, plunging the bustling Chandni Chowk area into chaos and fear. The powerful blast scattered body parts as far as the nearby Jain Mandir, leaving the community shocked.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrific scene. Karamjot, a local bag seller, described the panic as people fled the explosion site. JP Mishra from the Jain Mandir sports club shared his traumatic experience of arriving at the scene, and Karmayta Devi narrated the sleepless night that followed in her household. Ten-year-old Priya was also affected, describing the impact of the blast on her home.

The local business community has been severely affected, with shopkeepers like Chandan and Lakshay discussing the potential long-term financial impact. As investigators work to piece together the details of the explosion, fear continues to grip the area, overshadowing the usually vibrant neighborhood.