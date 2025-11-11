Left Menu

Chandni Chowk Chaos: Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion

A powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in 12 fatalities and numerous injuries, spreading panic among the locals of the historic Chandni Chowk neighborhood. Witnesses describe the chaos, with shopkeepers expecting prolonged business disruptions as investigators work to determine the cause of the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:09 IST
Chandni Chowk Chaos: Aftermath of the Red Fort Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday resulted in the deaths of 12 people and left several others injured, plunging the bustling Chandni Chowk area into chaos and fear. The powerful blast scattered body parts as far as the nearby Jain Mandir, leaving the community shocked.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horrific scene. Karamjot, a local bag seller, described the panic as people fled the explosion site. JP Mishra from the Jain Mandir sports club shared his traumatic experience of arriving at the scene, and Karmayta Devi narrated the sleepless night that followed in her household. Ten-year-old Priya was also affected, describing the impact of the blast on her home.

The local business community has been severely affected, with shopkeepers like Chandan and Lakshay discussing the potential long-term financial impact. As investigators work to piece together the details of the explosion, fear continues to grip the area, overshadowing the usually vibrant neighborhood.

TRENDING

1
IKEA India's Sales Surge Amid Expansion and Innovation

IKEA India's Sales Surge Amid Expansion and Innovation

 India
2
Habitual Offender Detained Under MPDA in Nanded

Habitual Offender Detained Under MPDA in Nanded

 India
3
Turkish Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Sentence Amid Political Turmoil

Turkish Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Sentence Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025