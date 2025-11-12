Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man, Vikai Lal Gautam, was killed in a suspected wild animal attack in the Bhabhar region of the Sohelwa forest, police reported on Wednesday.

Tulshipur Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar revealed that Gautam, hailing from Pipra Sarwa village, went missing on Sunday after venturing into the nearby forest. A search party, initiated by his family and locals, discovered his mutilated remains on Tuesday evening, reportedly being fed on by a tiger. The animal retreated when villagers raised the alarm.

Divisional Forest Officer Gaurav Garg stated that preliminary findings suggest a leopard caused the death. Three teams are tracking the animal, and camera traps have been set up. Meanwhile, villagers have been advised to avoid forest areas, particularly after dusk. MLA Rakesh Yadav urged the government to extend a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the bereaved family, emphasizing their dire financial state.

