Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest

A 45-year-old man, Vikai Lal Gautam, was killed in a suspected animal attack in the Bhabhar range of Sohelwa forest. Authorities suspect a leopard caused the death. Villagers found his body and scared away a tiger that was feeding on it. Local MLA requests state compensation for the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:58 IST
Tragic Encounter: Fatal Wild Animal Attack in Sohelwa Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man, Vikai Lal Gautam, was killed in a suspected wild animal attack in the Bhabhar region of the Sohelwa forest, police reported on Wednesday.

Tulshipur Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar revealed that Gautam, hailing from Pipra Sarwa village, went missing on Sunday after venturing into the nearby forest. A search party, initiated by his family and locals, discovered his mutilated remains on Tuesday evening, reportedly being fed on by a tiger. The animal retreated when villagers raised the alarm.

Divisional Forest Officer Gaurav Garg stated that preliminary findings suggest a leopard caused the death. Three teams are tracking the animal, and camera traps have been set up. Meanwhile, villagers have been advised to avoid forest areas, particularly after dusk. MLA Rakesh Yadav urged the government to extend a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the bereaved family, emphasizing their dire financial state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
2
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India
3
Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Meet

Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Mee...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025