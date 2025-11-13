Left Menu

Explosive Impact: Delhi Traffic Incident Caught on Camera

A CCTV recording has captured the moment a white Hyundai i20 exploded during heavy traffic near Delhi's Red Fort. The dramatic footage shows the car bursting into flames, creating chaos and damaging nearby vehicles. The incident left commuters fleeing for safety amid the intense fire and smoke.

Updated: 13-11-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 08:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A newly surfaced CCTV recording has captured the exact moment a white Hyundai i20 erupted in flames during rush hour near Delhi's Red Fort. The footage, taken by a traffic camera near Red Fort Metro Station Gate Number 1, depicts the vehicle moving slowly among traffic before suddenly igniting.

The dramatic video shows the Hyundai i20 engulfed in a massive red fireball within seconds, followed by thick smoke that sent nearby commuters fleeing. The blast's intensity damaged several surrounding vehicles, causing immediate chaos as passersby rushed to assist the injured.

The incident occurred earlier this week and has prompted concerns over vehicle safety measures during peak traffic hours in the city.

