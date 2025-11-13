Explosive Impact: Delhi Traffic Incident Caught on Camera

A newly surfaced CCTV recording has captured the exact moment a white Hyundai i20 erupted in flames during rush hour near Delhi's Red Fort. The footage, taken by a traffic camera near Red Fort Metro Station Gate Number 1, depicts the vehicle moving slowly among traffic before suddenly igniting.

The dramatic video shows the Hyundai i20 engulfed in a massive red fireball within seconds, followed by thick smoke that sent nearby commuters fleeing. The blast's intensity damaged several surrounding vehicles, causing immediate chaos as passersby rushed to assist the injured.

The incident occurred earlier this week and has prompted concerns over vehicle safety measures during peak traffic hours in the city.