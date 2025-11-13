Left Menu

The Dire Plight of Humboldt Penguins: Chile's Challenge

Chilean scientists highlight the dwindling population of Humboldt penguins, now declared endangered. With the majority residing along Chile's coast, numbers have plummeted from 45,000 in the 1990s to under 20,000 today. The species, which dwells on temperate rocky coastlands, faces increasing threats to its survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Humboldt penguin population is facing a critical decline, Chilean scientists have reported, following its designation as an endangered species.

These penguins, unique for inhabiting rocky coastlands in temperate climates, are predominantly found along Chile's Pacific coast, which is home to 80% of the world's remaining population.

The alarming drop in their numbers, dwindled from 45,000 in the 1990s to less than 20,000, has raised concerns about their future viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

