The Dire Plight of Humboldt Penguins: Chile's Challenge

The Humboldt penguin population is facing a critical decline, Chilean scientists have reported, following its designation as an endangered species.

These penguins, unique for inhabiting rocky coastlands in temperate climates, are predominantly found along Chile's Pacific coast, which is home to 80% of the world's remaining population.

The alarming drop in their numbers, dwindled from 45,000 in the 1990s to less than 20,000, has raised concerns about their future viability.

