Delhi Approves Rs 220 Crore Drainage Project to Combat Waterlogging

The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 220 crore for a new drainage project to mitigate persistent waterlogging in highly vulnerable regions of the city. According to officials, this infrastructure will span 4.5 km from Mundka Halt station to Najafgarh, providing long-awaited relief to affected areas.

Endorsed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and spearheaded by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, this redevelopment in the Kirari area marks a crucial step in Delhi's Drainage Master Plan. It will directly impact several locales including Nangloi Jaat, Bawana, and numerous unauthorized settlements.

Construction will proceed in phases, utilizing land cleared by Northern Railway, with completion targeted for 2027. Once implemented, the initiative promises significant advancements in urban flood prevention and sanitary conditions for the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)