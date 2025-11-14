Delhi's Air Quality Protests: Allegations of 'Illegal' Detentions Heighten Tensions

Environmental groups have alleged misconduct by Delhi Police during a protest at India Gate, as they claim illegal detentions of women and minors occurred amid calls for urgent action on the capital's severe air pollution.

Scientist-led and grassroots organizations reported peaceful protesters were forcibly relocated without support. A police spokesperson denied all accusations, labeling detentions as preventive and conducted according to the law. Tensions rise as the national capital struggles with critical air quality, with indices reaching hazardous levels.

Activists are not only demanding accountability from the police but have also raised concerns over government inaction on pollution control. Their demands include strict industrial regulations, improved public transit, and healthcare provisions for pollution-induced ailments. They accuse the administration of sidelining public health in favor of economic benefits.

