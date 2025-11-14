Leopard's Return: A Tale of Survival and Rescue
A two-year-old female leopard was successfully released into the forest near Pandalur after being rescued from a barbed wire fence. The leopard, after receiving medical attention and careful observation by forest officials and doctors, was declared healthy and returned to her natural habitat.
A two-year-old female leopard has made a triumphant return to the forest near Pandalur after a dramatic rescue operation. The leopard had become entangled in a barbed wire fence on private land, located approximately a kilometer from a reserved forest area.
Swift action by the Pandalur Forest Range Officer and field staff ensured the animal's safety. Once the area was secured, the leopard was tranquilized, rescued, and provided with essential medical care before being kept under observation.
Following a thorough health assessment by doctors and forest officials, the leopard was declared fit for release and returned to the wild last Friday, highlighting successful wildlife rescue efforts.
