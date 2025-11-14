Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

In a recent statement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the Congress party's victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election as a pivotal moment, marking an enhanced commitment to the state's development. The win reflects a strong mandate with Congress garnering 51% of the votes.

The Chief Minister criticized Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leaders, accusing them of obstructing progress by withholding necessary funds and approvals. Reddy stressed the importance of cooperation from central and local leaders for the state's progress, specifically in projects like Musi riverfront redevelopment and metro rail expansion.

Revanth Reddy also acknowledged AIMIM's support in the by-election, signaling a strategic alliance. While addressing broader political dynamics, he mentioned ongoing local issues, such as quotas for BCs, as areas for impending government action, highlighting a forward-looking agenda for Telangana's urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)