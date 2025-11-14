Left Menu

Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy celebrated the Congress's win in the Jubilee Hills by-election, emphasizing the heightened responsibility of the state government. The CM criticized Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leaders for hindering development efforts and pledged to focus on Hyderabad's growth and civic improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared the Congress party's victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election as a pivotal moment, marking an enhanced commitment to the state's development. The win reflects a strong mandate with Congress garnering 51% of the votes.

The Chief Minister criticized Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leaders, accusing them of obstructing progress by withholding necessary funds and approvals. Reddy stressed the importance of cooperation from central and local leaders for the state's progress, specifically in projects like Musi riverfront redevelopment and metro rail expansion.

Revanth Reddy also acknowledged AIMIM's support in the by-election, signaling a strategic alliance. While addressing broader political dynamics, he mentioned ongoing local issues, such as quotas for BCs, as areas for impending government action, highlighting a forward-looking agenda for Telangana's urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

