Mysterious Blackbuck Deaths Shock Belagavi Zoo

In a shocking development, twenty-eight blackbucks have died under mysterious circumstances at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo in Belagavi over the past three days, according to zoo officials.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Nagaraj Balhasuri reported that eight blackbucks died two days earlier, while an additional twenty succumbed on Saturday. Veterinary staff have pointed to a possible bacterial infection, although definite conclusions have yet to be drawn.

To uncover the exact cause of these unexpected fatalities, viscera samples have been dispatched to the Bannerghatta Zoological Park in Bengaluru for detailed analysis, as authorities remain on high alert to prevent any further losses.

