Delhi's Kirari-Najafgarh Transformation: A ₹200 Crore Initiative
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced significant infrastructural projects worth over ₹200 crore for the Kirari-Najafgarh belt. These developments aim to address long-standing issues like waterlogging, broken roads, and inadequate drainage. Gupta emphasized the government's focus on holistic development without financial constraints, highlighting rural Delhi's previous neglect.
On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled plans for infrastructural projects valued at more than ₹200 crore in the Kirari-Najafgarh region. This initiative is poised to tackle longstanding infrastructure challenges, marking a significant developmental stride for the area.
Speaking at the Tridev Conference at Dichau Kalan, Najafgarh, Gupta acknowledged the dedication of BJP's Panna Pramukhs, Booth Pramukhs, and Shakti Kendra convenors. She credited these grassroots workers with significantly boosting the region's development.
Gupta highlighted the Delhi government's commitment to prioritizing the development of village and colony areas. She criticized prior administrations for neglecting rural Delhi, where issues like waterlogging and poor drainage abound. Reiterating her government's commitment, Gupta assured that regional projects would not be hindered by funding shortages.
