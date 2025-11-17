Maharashtra's High-Tech Initiative to Tackle Rising Leopard Threats

Maharashtra's government, led by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, has launched advanced measures to combat the rising threat of leopards in the region. By implementing AI-based alert systems, enhancing drone surveillance, and deploying additional cages, the initiative aims to safeguard residents in Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik districts.

Naik emphasized the role of community volunteers and local youth to assist forest officials in capturing leopards. After recent leopard attacks claimed three lives in Shirur tehsil, the public expressed outrage, prompting increased intervention. Over 1,000 new cages have been established to tackle the issue, particularly in affected areas like Junnar.

The minister's strategy includes ensuring safer farming conditions by supplying daytime electricity and deploying immediate resources, including funds, vehicles, and drones, to address leopard-related emergencies efficiently. Enhanced safety protocols are also in place for Nashik's upcoming Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)