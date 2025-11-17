Left Menu

Silencing the Jungle: New Curbs Near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

The Sawai Madhopur district administration in Rajasthan has enforced strict restrictions on loudspeakers, DJ systems, and laser lights near the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. This is to combat noise pollution adversely affecting wildlife. Violations of the order, effective in a 1 km radius from the reserve during designated hours, will result in equipment seizure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:18 IST
The Sawai Madhopur district administration in Rajasthan has implemented stringent measures to address noise pollution that endangers wildlife near the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The noise from weddings, parties, and commercial establishments has been a significant concern, prompting a formal order to regulate sound levels.

District Magistrate Kana Ram emphasized that excessive noise, particularly from DJ systems and amplifiers, adversely impacts rare species inhabiting the forest. The new order prohibits the use of loudspeakers, DJs, and sound-amplifying devices within a 1 km radius of the reserve between 10 pm and 6 am.

The directive is part of broader efforts to preserve the tiger reserve's integrity, with enforcement backed by various environmental regulations. The district administration has warned that violations will result in equipment confiscation and legal consequences for offenders.

Latest News

