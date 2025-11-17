Tragedy at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo: Bacterial Infection Claims 31 Blackbucks

A sudden outbreak of a bacterial infection has led to the deaths of 31 blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo in Karnataka within just four days, prompting a high-level government investigation.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, after a visit to the site, expressed profound sorrow over the demise of the antelopes, which has reduced the zoo's blackbuck population to seven. The Minister has mandated a thorough inquiry to identify the infection's source and its alarming spread among the animals.

In a press briefing, Minister Khandre confirmed that initial findings point to a bacterial infection as the cause of death, with veterinarians working strenuously to rehabilitate the surviving blackbucks. Prevention strategies are being reinforced to avert similar incidents in other zoos across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)