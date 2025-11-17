Left Menu

Tragedy at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo: Bacterial Infection Claims 31 Blackbucks

An alarming bacterial infection has claimed the lives of 31 blackbucks at Karnataka's Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo within four days. A government-led investigation is underway to explore the source and mitigate its spread. Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed preventive measures and expert intervention to save the remaining antelopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:01 IST
Tragedy at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo: Bacterial Infection Claims 31 Blackbucks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden outbreak of a bacterial infection has led to the deaths of 31 blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo in Karnataka within just four days, prompting a high-level government investigation.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, after a visit to the site, expressed profound sorrow over the demise of the antelopes, which has reduced the zoo's blackbuck population to seven. The Minister has mandated a thorough inquiry to identify the infection's source and its alarming spread among the animals.

In a press briefing, Minister Khandre confirmed that initial findings point to a bacterial infection as the cause of death, with veterinarians working strenuously to rehabilitate the surviving blackbucks. Prevention strategies are being reinforced to avert similar incidents in other zoos across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

 India
2
Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

Father-Son Duo Convicted for PAN Card Forgery

 India
3
Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic Finish

Gurpreet Singh Secures Silver at Shooting World Championship Amid Dramatic F...

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

India-US Trade Deal Nears Key Resolution on Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025