NCP (SP) Stages Bold Protest Against Garbage Crisis in Mumbra-Kausa
The NCP (SP) led by Ashraf Shanu Pathan staged a protest against the garbage crisis in Mumbra-Kausa by unloading trash at the Thane Municipal Corporation's headquarters. Despite crores of rupees being approved for clearing work, garbage remains uncollected, prompting warnings of more drastic actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:04 IST
The NCP (SP) staged a protest on Monday by unloading trash from a dumper truck at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters. The demonstration was in response to an ongoing garbage crisis in the Mumbra-Kausa area.
NCP (SP) leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan alleged that garbage continues to pile up despite the corporation approving bills worth crores of rupees for a contractor designated for clearing operations.
Party officials warned that if the situation does not improve, they would escalate their actions by dumping garbage in front of the residence of the TMC chief.
