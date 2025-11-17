NCP (SP) Stages Bold Protest Against Garbage Crisis in Mumbra-Kausa

The NCP (SP) staged a protest on Monday by unloading trash from a dumper truck at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters. The demonstration was in response to an ongoing garbage crisis in the Mumbra-Kausa area.

NCP (SP) leader Ashraf Shanu Pathan alleged that garbage continues to pile up despite the corporation approving bills worth crores of rupees for a contractor designated for clearing operations.

Party officials warned that if the situation does not improve, they would escalate their actions by dumping garbage in front of the residence of the TMC chief.