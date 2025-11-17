Fire Erupts at Laxmi Nagar Pizza Outlet
A fire broke out at a pizza outlet near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly with four fire tenders. No casualties were reported, and efforts to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading were successful.
A fire broke out on Monday evening at a pizza outlet near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).
Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident. The DFS received an emergency call at 4.45 pm and dispatched four fire tenders to the scene.
The situation is now under control, and efforts were made to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby shops in the bustling commercial area, said the official.
