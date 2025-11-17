Fire Erupts at Laxmi Nagar Pizza Outlet

A fire broke out on Monday evening at a pizza outlet near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident. The DFS received an emergency call at 4.45 pm and dispatched four fire tenders to the scene.

The situation is now under control, and efforts were made to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby shops in the bustling commercial area, said the official.

(With inputs from agencies.)