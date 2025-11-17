Tragedy in Jharkhand: Woman Trampled by Elephant Herd

A tragic incident occurred when a 45-year-old woman named Sanjho Devi was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, according to a forest official. The incident took place in the dense forests of Kharkanda village on a Sunday night. The elephants also destroyed several houses in the area.

Divisional Forest Officer Sandeep Shinde reported that a herd of 42 elephants had been causing damages in the area and that rescue teams have been dispatched from Bokaro and Ramgarh districts in Jharkhand as well as Bankura district in West Bengal to help drive the herd out of the forest. The elephants are believed to have traveled from Chhattisgarh.

In response to the tragedy, the victim's family was issued immediate financial aid of Rs 25,000, with the remainder of Rs 3.74 lakh compensation to be provided following the post-mortem examination.