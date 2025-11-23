Thermal Drones Deployed for Leopard Search in Pune: Residents on Alert

The Forest Department has initiated a comprehensive search operation employing thermal drones and cutting-edge equipment following a leopard sighting in the residential area of Aundh, Pune. This operation comes after the big cat was observed near Sindh Society at 4 a.m. on Sunday, stirring concern among local residents.

'The RESQ Teams are utilizing thermal drones and other sophisticated technology to conduct an extensive search operation in the region,' a senior Forest Department official stated, adding that the leopard has not been seen since 4 a.m. Residents have been alerted and advised to stay vigilant and ensure their safety.

Amid increasing concerns over leopard sightings and attacks, which have resulted in human casualties, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has given green light to a Maharashtra government initiative for leopard birth control. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the enormous risk posed by the presence of about 1,300 leopards in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)