Left Menu

Olympic Torch Ceremony Relocated Indoors for Milano-Cortina 2026

The torch-lighting ceremony for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will move indoors at a museum near Olympia due to bad weather. Organisers will use a backup flame for the ceremony. The flame's journey concludes in Milan's San Siro stadium after an extensive relay across Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 24-11-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 02:30 IST
Olympic Torch Ceremony Relocated Indoors for Milano-Cortina 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In an unusual shift, the torch-lighting ceremony for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place indoors next week due to inclement weather. The event, traditionally set in the historic atmosphere of Greece's Olympia, will now occur inside a nearby museum, according to organisers.

Heavy rainfall in the western Peloponnese compelled the Greek Olympic Committee to relocate the ceremony, typically accented with solar ignition and ancient rituals. Instead, they will rely on a backup flame lit during prior rehearsals due to the persistent rain forecast.

Following the ceremony, the flame will embark on a comprehensive relay throughout Italy, concluding at Milan's iconic San Siro stadium. The 12,000-kilometer route promises to ignite interest by covering legendary sites like the Colosseum and engaging regions less known for winter sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

Usman Tariq's Hat-Trick Heroics Elevate Pakistan to T20 Final Victory

 Pakistan
2
Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

Italy Triumphs Again, Secures Third Consecutive Davis Cup

 Italy
3
Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

Jeeno Thitikul: A Triumph in Women's Golf History

 Italy
4
Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tour Triumph

Sami Valimaki's Historic Victory at the RSM Classic: Finland's First PGA Tou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025