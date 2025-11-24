Olympic Torch Ceremony Relocated Indoors for Milano-Cortina 2026

In an unusual shift, the torch-lighting ceremony for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place indoors next week due to inclement weather. The event, traditionally set in the historic atmosphere of Greece's Olympia, will now occur inside a nearby museum, according to organisers.

Heavy rainfall in the western Peloponnese compelled the Greek Olympic Committee to relocate the ceremony, typically accented with solar ignition and ancient rituals. Instead, they will rely on a backup flame lit during prior rehearsals due to the persistent rain forecast.

Following the ceremony, the flame will embark on a comprehensive relay throughout Italy, concluding at Milan's iconic San Siro stadium. The 12,000-kilometer route promises to ignite interest by covering legendary sites like the Colosseum and engaging regions less known for winter sports.

