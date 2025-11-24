Scaffold Collapse at Construction Site Injures Five
A scaffolding collapse at the ESIC Hospital construction site in Sanathnagar injured five people, two critically. Among the injured, four were construction workers. All victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.
A construction site accident at ESIC Hospital in Sanathnagar led to the collapse of scaffolding, injuring five individuals.
Of the injured, two were critically hurt while four were construction workers. All victims have been hospitalized, according to a senior police official.
An investigation has been launched by the authorities to determine the cause of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
