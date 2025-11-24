Silicone Defoamers: A Looming Threat to Yamuna's Health
An environmentalist group has raised concerns about the prolonged use of silicone-based defoamers in the Yamuna River, warning that it could exacerbate the river's environmental issues. They criticized the Delhi Jal Board for extending the spraying period, emphasizing the ecological risks posed by silicone oils in the river system.
Environmental concerns have been raised regarding the continuous use of silicone-based defoamers on the Yamuna River. An environmentalist group alleged in a letter to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday that this practice could further deteriorate the river's condition.
For years, the DJB has employed a chemical solution on the surface of the Yamuna near the Kalindi Kunj barrage to suppress froth, but this year, the spraying period has significantly extended. Pankaj Kumar, an environmental activist, stated in his letter that the use of polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) defoamers began in early October and is planned to continue for three more months.
Kumar warned that PDMS creates a hydrophobic film that impedes oxygen exchange, adversely affecting the river. Concerns about the chemical accumulating in sediments and harming bottom-dwelling organisms were also highlighted. Despite claims of safety in microdoses, indiscriminate extended use poses significant risks.
