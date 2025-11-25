Left Menu

Race to Preserve the Prehistoric Cuban Gar

Cuban scientists are striving to save the manjuari, a prehistoric fish species, from extinction in the Zapata Swamp. Meanwhile, NASA adjusts its Boeing contract to limit Starliner missions. The original contract aimed for six missions, but changes now make the last two flights optional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:26 IST
Race to Preserve the Prehistoric Cuban Gar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the depths of Cuba's Zapata Swamp, scientists are in a frantic race against time to save the manjuari, a fish tracing its lineage back to the age of dinosaurs. The Caribbean's largest wetland is facing ecological challenges that threaten this ancient species with extinction. This effort is a testament to the resilience and dedication of Cuban researchers working tirelessly amidst mosquito swarms and environmental hurdles.

Turning to space exploration, NASA announced a revision in its contract with aerospace giant Boeing. The agreement concerning the Starliner spacecraft, part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, originally specified six post-certification missions. However, in a strategic pivot, NASA is trimming the number down to four, leaving the future of the last two missions uncertain.

This decision underscores a broader reassessment within NASA's operational strategies, aligning with budget constraints and shifting priorities. The Starliner's development and deployment remain critical as the United States seeks to maintain a competitive edge in space transportation and exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025