Race to Preserve the Prehistoric Cuban Gar
Cuban scientists are striving to save the manjuari, a prehistoric fish species, from extinction in the Zapata Swamp. Meanwhile, NASA adjusts its Boeing contract to limit Starliner missions. The original contract aimed for six missions, but changes now make the last two flights optional.
In the depths of Cuba's Zapata Swamp, scientists are in a frantic race against time to save the manjuari, a fish tracing its lineage back to the age of dinosaurs. The Caribbean's largest wetland is facing ecological challenges that threaten this ancient species with extinction. This effort is a testament to the resilience and dedication of Cuban researchers working tirelessly amidst mosquito swarms and environmental hurdles.
Turning to space exploration, NASA announced a revision in its contract with aerospace giant Boeing. The agreement concerning the Starliner spacecraft, part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, originally specified six post-certification missions. However, in a strategic pivot, NASA is trimming the number down to four, leaving the future of the last two missions uncertain.
This decision underscores a broader reassessment within NASA's operational strategies, aligning with budget constraints and shifting priorities. The Starliner's development and deployment remain critical as the United States seeks to maintain a competitive edge in space transportation and exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
