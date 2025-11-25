Race to Preserve the Prehistoric Cuban Gar

In the depths of Cuba's Zapata Swamp, scientists are in a frantic race against time to save the manjuari, a fish tracing its lineage back to the age of dinosaurs. The Caribbean's largest wetland is facing ecological challenges that threaten this ancient species with extinction. This effort is a testament to the resilience and dedication of Cuban researchers working tirelessly amidst mosquito swarms and environmental hurdles.

Turning to space exploration, NASA announced a revision in its contract with aerospace giant Boeing. The agreement concerning the Starliner spacecraft, part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, originally specified six post-certification missions. However, in a strategic pivot, NASA is trimming the number down to four, leaving the future of the last two missions uncertain.

This decision underscores a broader reassessment within NASA's operational strategies, aligning with budget constraints and shifting priorities. The Starliner's development and deployment remain critical as the United States seeks to maintain a competitive edge in space transportation and exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)