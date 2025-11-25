Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Rate Speculations and Yen Watch

The U.S. dollar weakened as investors speculated on a Federal Reserve rate cut next month following dovish signals from policymakers. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen strengthened amid expectations of intervention. Market sentiment was influenced by improved U.S.-China relations and mixed economic data signals during a period lacking comprehensive information due to a government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:12 IST
The U.S. dollar experienced a decline on Tuesday as investors evaluated the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate reduction in December after dovish comments from key policymakers. Fed Governor Christopher Waller cited a weak job market as justification for a potential rate cut next month, contingent on delayed data following a U.S. government shutdown.

Traders showed increased confidence in a rate cut, with the probability rising to 81% from 42% the previous week, according to CME FedWatch. This shift demonstrates the difficulties caused by the absence of crucial economic data. Despite these speculations, the dollar's decline was limited, with the euro and sterling gaining ground and the dollar index slightly falling.

The Japanese yen regained strength as investors anticipated potential intervention by Tokyo, marking a defensive stance after hitting 10-month lows. Improved U.S.-China relations also bolstered market sentiment. Meanwhile, the dollar's movements against the Chinese yuan and other currencies, alongside pressures in the cryptocurrency market, reflected a complex economic landscape.

