Tragic Canal Plunge Claims Five Lives in Bahraich

A devastating car accident has claimed the lives of five people and left one injured along the Dhakherwa-Girijapuri barrage road, police reported on Wednesday.

The group was returning to Bahraich after attending a wedding in Lakhimpur when their vehicle plunged into a canal late Tuesday night, according to Sub-Inspector Abhishek Singh.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra, Ghanshyam, Lalji, Ajimulla, and Surendra, residents of Bahraich district. The lone survivor, Suraj alias Babbu, who was driving the car, is now in stable condition at the Ramiabehar primary health centre.