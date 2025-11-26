Left Menu

Tragic Canal Plunge Claims Five Lives in Bahraich

A tragic accident occurred on the Dhakherwa-Girijapuri barrage road, resulting in five fatalities and one person injured after their car fell into a canal. The victims were returning from a wedding in Lakhimpur. The sole survivor is recovering at a local health center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating car accident has claimed the lives of five people and left one injured along the Dhakherwa-Girijapuri barrage road, police reported on Wednesday.

The group was returning to Bahraich after attending a wedding in Lakhimpur when their vehicle plunged into a canal late Tuesday night, according to Sub-Inspector Abhishek Singh.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra, Ghanshyam, Lalji, Ajimulla, and Surendra, residents of Bahraich district. The lone survivor, Suraj alias Babbu, who was driving the car, is now in stable condition at the Ramiabehar primary health centre.

